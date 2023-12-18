First Financial Corp IN Increases Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,842,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,522,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,127,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $138.10. 160,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,566. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.21 and its 200-day moving average is $137.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.37.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

