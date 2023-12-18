Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Up 5.7%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $15.97. 207,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 567,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on METC. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $831.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Ramaco Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 93,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $1,517,770.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,688,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 93,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $1,517,770.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,688,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $303,409.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,120,911 shares in the company, valued at $20,389,371.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,626,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,908,729. Company insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

