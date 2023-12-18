First Financial Corp IN Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,182. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $143.49. The stock has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

