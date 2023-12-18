Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) rose 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 884,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,312,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 38.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,684,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after buying an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,197,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after buying an additional 4,514,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

