WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Up 4.4%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.88. 531,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,853,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WW. StockNews.com raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WW International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

WW International Stock Up 4.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $625.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.73.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $214.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.65 million. Equities analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WW International

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $144,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,900 shares in the company, valued at $186,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WW International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WW International by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of WW International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of WW International by 56.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,859 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

