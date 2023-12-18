Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Up 4.3%

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.37 and last traded at $48.87. 66,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 379,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.35 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 39.92%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Sylvamo by 80.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Sylvamo by 170.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

