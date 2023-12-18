HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Down 7%

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) traded down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.96 and last traded at $17.96. 22,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 158,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,532,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,602,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after purchasing an additional 123,396 shares in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.