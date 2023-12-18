Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.40. 470,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,872,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.40 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lufax from $7.60 to $6.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on Lufax from $10.80 to $5.60 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Lufax had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,422,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 130.1% in the second quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 14,895,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 260.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 68.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,054,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,052 shares in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

