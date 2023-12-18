Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 26,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 269,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MNTK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Montauk Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of -0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,376,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after buying an additional 139,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,016,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,602,000 after buying an additional 23,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 108,126 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 13.2% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 897,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 104,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

See Also

