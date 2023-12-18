United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Down 2.9%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.26 and last traded at $42.32. Approximately 1,346,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,436,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

United Airlines Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in United Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in United Airlines by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

