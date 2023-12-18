Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 57,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 74,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Westhaven Gold Trading Down 13.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of C$28.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

