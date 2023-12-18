Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Trading Down 3.1%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.26. 115,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,693,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

Insider Activity at Ambrx Biopharma

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78.

In related news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $125,479.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $125,479.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 1,307,311 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $9,138,103.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,231,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,504,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 11,304,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,084 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 9,616,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,155 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $42,847,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,552,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

