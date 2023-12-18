Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Down 3.2%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.64 and last traded at $19.89. Approximately 40,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 695,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

CABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 552.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,753,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

