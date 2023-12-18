Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. 97,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 364,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $958.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

