TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.45. 1,234,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,347,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

TAL Education Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $411.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 270.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 694,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 506,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,136,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,826 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, SCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at about $8,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

