Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Stock Price Down 3%

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.86. 194,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 292,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 67.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $77,327.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $77,327.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,538 shares of company stock worth $402,078. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPH. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

See Also

