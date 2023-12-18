DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price Down 2.7%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $61.38. 1,060,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,994,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

DocuSign Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,740 shares of company stock valued at $25,029,987 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

