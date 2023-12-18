Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FM. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 78,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 505.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the period.

Get iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Performance

FM traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.40. 663,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,190. The stock has a market cap of $640.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.