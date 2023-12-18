H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Short Interest Down 8.7% in November

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 910,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 997,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Shares of FUL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.89. The stock had a trading volume of 72,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,846. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $82.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $900.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

