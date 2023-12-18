Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Trading Up 6%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.34 and last traded at $30.34. Approximately 108,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 675,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $289.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vista Energy by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vista Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vista Energy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vista Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vista Energy by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.