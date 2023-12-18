B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Up 6.4%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.01 and last traded at $21.75. 273,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 555,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is presently -156.86%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,253,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,398.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,253,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,398.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Agostino Robert P. D acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,901.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,135 shares of company stock valued at $803,126. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 41.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

