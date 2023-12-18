First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,033 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in First Solar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,491. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

