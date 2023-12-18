Short Interest in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Decreases By 8.5%

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 8,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 19.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Enviva news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $3,352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,348,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

EVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Enviva in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

EVA traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 568,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,344. Enviva has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $55.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $83.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Enviva had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 104.81%. The business had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enviva will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

