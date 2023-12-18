Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,170,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 15,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.32. 1,285,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Franklin Resources

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,167.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,011 shares of company stock worth $1,422,764 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

