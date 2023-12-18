Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,170,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 15,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Franklin Resources Price Performance
NYSE:BEN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.32. 1,285,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Resources Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.75.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Franklin Resources
Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources
In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,167.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,011 shares of company stock worth $1,422,764 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Featured Stories
