Short Interest in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Drops By 8.7%

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 5,830,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 596,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSY. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,714,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 637.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 635.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

BlackSky Technology stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,955. BlackSky Technology has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology ( NYSE:BKSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 82.97%. Analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

