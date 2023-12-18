Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Drops By 8.8%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHI. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 427,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 15,118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 31,039 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:EHI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.27. 33,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,623. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $7.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

