Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Short Interest Up 6.0% in November

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,740,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 20,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 23.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CRK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Comstock Resources’s revenue was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

