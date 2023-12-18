Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.78. 2,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,418. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.

Euro Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.