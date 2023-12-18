Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Short Interest Update

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMTG traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.27. 84,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.72. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 31.67 and a quick ratio of 31.67.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.29). Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -256.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 15.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

