Short Interest in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Increases By 6.1%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,320,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 11,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETWO shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of NYSE ETWO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.19. 358,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,345. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00, a PEG ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. E2open Parent has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $158.49 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that E2open Parent will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $53,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in E2open Parent by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 512,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 226,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in E2open Parent by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,125,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in E2open Parent by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 326,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

