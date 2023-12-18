Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,511,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,875,523. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.60 billion, a PE ratio of -114.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

