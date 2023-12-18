Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 44,665 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cass Information Systems

In related news, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,563. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CASS stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,920. The stock has a market cap of $601.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.63. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.08 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 14.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

