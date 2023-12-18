Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 63,392 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,392 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of BRP Group worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BRP Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,352,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,033,000 after acquiring an additional 184,814 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in BRP Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,221,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,951,000 after acquiring an additional 124,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BRP Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,450,000 after acquiring an additional 256,122 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BRP Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,469,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,322,000 after acquiring an additional 164,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in BRP Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,001,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,604,000 after buying an additional 515,765 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

BRP Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.71. 87,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,433. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $306.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. As a group, analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

