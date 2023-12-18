Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Holdings Decreased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,539 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SVOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter worth about $726,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 483.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 38,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SVOL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.07. 275,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,831. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

