CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after buying an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,974,000 after buying an additional 1,237,401 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,485,000 after buying an additional 902,153 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $170,936,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,364,000 after buying an additional 457,343 shares during the period.

MTUM traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $154.51. The company had a trading volume of 354,842 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

