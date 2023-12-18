Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 155.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 71.6% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 58,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 13.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth about $2,448,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

GNTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,906. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

