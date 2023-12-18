CVA Family Office LLC Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after buying an additional 6,863,334 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after buying an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.11. 5,249,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,184,255. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $288.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.55.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

