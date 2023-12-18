CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,686. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.84. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

