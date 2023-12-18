Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 405,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 41,368 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in CSX by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 7,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in CSX by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $34.53. 3,074,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,129,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CSX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

View Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.