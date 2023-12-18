Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 624 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,314 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.13. The company had a trading volume of 414,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,136. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.05. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

