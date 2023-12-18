CVA Family Office LLC Has $13.65 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 520,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 326,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,893. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $29.10.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

