Abacus Planning Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,494. The firm has a market cap of $129.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.52.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

