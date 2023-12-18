Abacus Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 252.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 155.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 223.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Schneider National from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 134,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,860. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Schneider National had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

