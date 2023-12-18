Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 798 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,140,303 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.55. 6,047,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,043,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $82.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

