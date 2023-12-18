First Financial Corp IN Has $23.65 Million Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the period. First Financial comprises 13.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN owned approximately 5.84% of First Financial worth $23,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in First Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ THFF traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,756. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $499.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.56.

First Financial Cuts Dividend

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 24.55%. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

