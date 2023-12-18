Abacus Planning Group Inc. Raises Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $162.46. The company had a trading volume of 742,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,103. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $170.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

