First Financial Corp IN Acquires 175 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUV. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,363 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 976,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,818,000 after acquiring an additional 29,064 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 278,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 207,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 187,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 95,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.04. 373,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,659. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $89.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.90.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.