First Financial Corp IN Sells 101 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for about 1.2% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after buying an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,336,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.62. The company had a trading volume of 57,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,089. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average of $108.09. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $79.71 and a 52 week high of $116.62.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

