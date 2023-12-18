Abacus Planning Group Inc. Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after buying an additional 7,313,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.13. The company had a trading volume of 838,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,820. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.14.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

