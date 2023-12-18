SALT Market Capitalization Tops $3.56 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $29,765.16 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SALT has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00016051 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012725 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,468.78 or 0.99931973 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010418 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0339162 USD and is up 16.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $26,689.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

